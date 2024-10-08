Calgary Stampeders sign former NFL quarterback

The Calgary Stampeders are looking for potential external solutions at quarterback to help improve for the 2025 season.

Though the 2024 season has yet to conclude, the Stampeders have already been eliminated from playoff contention as they own a disappointing 4-10-1 record. While not entirely to blame, quarterback Jake Maier, who has started all but one game this season, hasn’t inspired a ton of confidence to be counted on moving forward.

As a result of both the team and Maier’s struggles, the Stampeders announced this morning that they had signed PJ Walker to their practice roster.

Walker has appeared in 21 NFL games from 2020 to 2023. Nine of those 21 appearances were starts, seven of which came with the Carolina Panthers, along with an additional two as a Cleveland Brown. During that span, he completed just 54.6% of his passes while throwing six touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

While his NFL stats aren’t great, Walker did impress in 2020 while playing in the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks. Before the league was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped lead his team to a perfect 5-0 record while sitting atop the leaderboard with 1,338 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old attended the Seattle Seahawks training camp to begin the 2024 season but was beaten out for the backup position by Sam Howell.