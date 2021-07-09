Here's what this year's Calgary Stampede Sneak-a-Peek looked like (PHOTOS)

The Calgary Stampede kicked off with its annual Sneak-a-Peek event on Thursday evening, sharing many of its iconic experiences for half the price of regular admission.

Sneak-a-Peek is held each year on the evening before the first official day of the Stampede, typically running from 5 pm until midnight. Admission to this year’s event was $9, compared to the regular ticket price of $20. Kids six and under got in for free all night long.

While there’s no rodeo or Evening Show during Sneak-a-Peek, a lot of the highlights that the 10-day event is known for are on offer, including the Dog Bowl, the midway rides, games, and food, live music at the Stampede Summer Stage and Nashville North, and Freestyle Motocross.

Calgarians took to the internet to share their Sneak-a-Peek experiences at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

