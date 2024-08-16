Written for Daily Hive by Chantelle Archambault of the Vancouver Humane Society.
The Calgary Stampede has long been a symbol of the city’s vibrant culture, drawing more than a million visitors each year to attend a wide variety of events ranging from community gatherings to world-class concerts.
Yet, recent polling data from Research Co. suggests that a change is sweeping through Calgary, with a growing number of residents opposing the Stampede’s controversial animal events.
The findings, collected in February and July 2024, indicate a significant shift in local attitudes toward animal welfare and the ethical implications of rodeo events and chuckwagon races.
According to the poll, opposition among Calgarians surged after this year’s rodeo in three of the five events included in the survey. Those included the two events that resulted in tragic fatalities this year — steer wrestling and chuckwagon racing — as well as calf roping.
Disapproval of steer wrestling rose from 49% in February to 57% in July after a steer’s neck was snapped in front of a live audience at the Monday rodeo event. The wrestler involved in the incident did not receive a point penalty, because the action of twisting the steer’s neck back dangerously is simply part of the event. The danger to animals is inherent and accepted in the rodeo stock business, which budgets for loss of life.
Footage from the event shows handlers holding down the steer’s legs to prevent him from thrashing in front of the crowd, then moving him fully conscious out of the arena before euthanizing him. The focus appears to be on maintaining the atmosphere of the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” rather than animal welfare, despite the Stampede’s claims.
Opposition to chuckwagon racing, once a darling of the Calgary Stampede, rose from 46% to 54% after three horses died throughout the 10-day event. Chuckwagon racing remains the deadliest animal entertainment event at the Calgary Stampede, leading to 78 of the 109 known animal fatalities since 1986.
The sharpest increase in disapproval was to one of the Stampede’s most controversial events. Opposition to calf roping among Calgarians skyrocketed from 47% in February to 58% in July. Although the camera cuts away from the calf at one of the most visually shocking moments, when the rope tightens around his neck and he is jerked to a sudden stop, the suffering of the young animals remains clear in event footage.
In coverage of the event, calves’ tongues loll out of their mouths as they are lifted and thrown to the ground. Their eyes bulge and roll back into their heads as three of their legs are tied together. In some cases, the calves are dragged helplessly through the dirt by their neck.
The figures from Calgary residents reflect a wider trend nationwide — opposition to all five animal events increased among a national audience, who bore witness to the news of the deadliest Stampede rodeo and chuckwagon races of the last half-decade. They also reflect a growing ethical awareness and concern for animal welfare that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
This shift in public opinion presents both challenges and opportunities for the future of the Calgary Stampede. On one hand, the event organizers must grapple with the growing discontent and calls for reform. But, as has always been the case at the Stampede, an evolving public landscape presents an opportunity for innovation. Organizers have a chance to reimagine the Stampede in a way that aligns with contemporary values and ethical standards.
One potential path forward is to transition toward events that do not involve animals or that ensure their safety and well-being. By focusing on community-centred activities, music festivals, and cultural showcases, the Stampede can retain its atmosphere of celebration while respecting the evolving attitudes of its audience.
Dropping the inhumane rodeo and chuckwagon events would not only address ethical concerns but also attract new crowds, as was noted in a 2022 poll of Calgary residents.
Moreover, the City of Calgary could take the lead in promoting animal welfare and humane treatment through legislative measures. By prohibiting inhumane tools and practices in rodeo events, Calgary can follow the lead of municipalities and nations around the world that are recognizing the suffering of sentient animals and the growing public demand for change.
The shift in local opinion also underscores the importance of public engagement and dialogue. Open discussions about the future of the Stampede and the role of animal events can help bridge the gap between traditional entertainment events and modern values.
By involving the community in these conversations, event organizers and policymakers can develop a vision for the Stampede that honours its heritage while putting an end to the death and suffering of sentient animals.