The findings, collected in February and July 2024, indicate a significant shift in local attitudes toward animal welfare and the ethical implications of rodeo events and chuckwagon races.

According to the poll, opposition among Calgarians surged after this year’s rodeo in three of the five events included in the survey. Those included the two events that resulted in tragic fatalities this year — steer wrestling and chuckwagon racing — as well as calf roping.

Disapproval of steer wrestling rose from 49% in February to 57% in July after a steer’s neck was snapped in front of a live audience at the Monday rodeo event. The wrestler involved in the incident did not receive a point penalty, because the action of twisting the steer’s neck back dangerously is simply part of the event. The danger to animals is inherent and accepted in the rodeo stock business, which budgets for loss of life.

Footage from the event shows handlers holding down the steer’s legs to prevent him from thrashing in front of the crowd, then moving him fully conscious out of the arena before euthanizing him. The focus appears to be on maintaining the atmosphere of the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” rather than animal welfare, despite the Stampede’s claims.

Opposition to chuckwagon racing, once a darling of the Calgary Stampede, rose from 46% to 54% after three horses died throughout the 10-day event. Chuckwagon racing remains the deadliest animal entertainment event at the Calgary Stampede, leading to 78 of the 109 known animal fatalities since 1986.

The sharpest increase in disapproval was to one of the Stampede’s most controversial events. Opposition to calf roping among Calgarians skyrocketed from 47% in February to 58% in July. Although the camera cuts away from the calf at one of the most visually shocking moments, when the rope tightens around his neck and he is jerked to a sudden stop, the suffering of the young animals remains clear in event footage.

In coverage of the event, calves’ tongues loll out of their mouths as they are lifted and thrown to the ground. Their eyes bulge and roll back into their heads as three of their legs are tied together. In some cases, the calves are dragged helplessly through the dirt by their neck.

The figures from Calgary residents reflect a wider trend nationwide — opposition to all five animal events increased among a national audience, who bore witness to the news of the deadliest Stampede rodeo and chuckwagon races of the last half-decade. They also reflect a growing ethical awareness and concern for animal welfare that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.