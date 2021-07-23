Edmonton woman wins top prize in 2021 Calgary Stampede Lotteries

The Calgary Stampede Lotteries have always been a big part of the July event and, after the pandemic threw a wrench in their plans last year, the Lotteries returned in 2021 with the “most valuable prize ever offered.”

To celebrate 70 years of supporting local charities, this year’s Stampede Lotteries offered more than 100 prizes, with a total value of over $2.2 million.

The top prize was a two-storey, 2,490-square-foot Rotary Dream Home by Homes by Avi. The house has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and it came with a bonus $100,000 cash prize.

The Calgary Stampede has announced the winners of this and the other prizes in the 2021 lotteries, with 10 top winners and 128 people who received other packages.

According to a media release from the Calgary Stampede, prize winners were randomly selected on Wednesday, July 21.

The winner of the Rotary Dream Home package, valued at $1,109,939, is Stella Harrison, of Edmonton, Alberta.

Other top Stampede Lotteries prize went to:

Mark Bickford of Winfield, Alberta: Stampede Million 50/50 (valued at $908,877.50)

Ricardo Duarte of Banff, Alberta: 2021 GMC Sierra Denali 3500HD & 2021 Montana High Country 376FL package (valued at $231,134)

Tammy Leach of Calgary, Alberta: 2021 GMC Sierra AT4 2500 Crew Cab (valued at $100,088)

Jeff Paarup of Drumheller, Alberta: Cash prize ($100,000)

Larry Gordon of Westlock, Alberta: 2021 GMC Yukon Denali (valued at $90,386)

Jolie Rattenbury of Calgary, Alberta: 2021 South Bay S222FCR 3.0 (valued at $79,692)

Chris Banham of Calgary, Alberta: 2021 GMC Canyon Denali Crew Cab (valued at $54,697)

Todd Walton of Calgary, Alberta: 2021 Indian Motorcycle Challenger (valued at $36,223)

Chris Venn of Calgary, Alberta: 2021 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 (valued at $24,988)

The $75,000 bonus prize went to Dorothy Turner of Nestow, Alberta, while the Early Bird Prize winner was Kaye James, of Okotoks, Alberta, who received a Class B Camper Van valued at $154,350.

The $25,000 cash VIP Draw Grand Prize Winner was Brad Hawick, from Calgary, while 50 people won $150 each in Greatest Ticket Package draws.

66 additional lucky winners received various other packages, such as $2,500 and $5,000 WestJet gift cards, golf games, a jukebox, hot tubs, Peloton Bike Works packages, kayak packages, movie nights, adventure gear, campers packages, snowshoes and poles, and more.

If your name wasn’t drawn this time around, there are more chances to win with the Calgary Stampede this summer through Chase the Ace.

Chase the Ace is a progressive lottery – the first of its kind in Alberta – and online sales are open from Monday at 9 am to Sunday at 11 pm throughout the summer until an Ace is revealed. A draw is made once a week, on Sundays after 11 pm. Visit ChasetheAce.ca for more information and to purchase tickets.