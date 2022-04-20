If April showers bring May flowers, then what does April snow bring?

While it isn’t a rare occurrence for Calgary to get some spring snow, yesterday’s dump of the fluffy white stuff was a little bigger than the average for this time of year.

Calgary was hit with 22.3 centimetres of snow on April 19, 2022, making it the most snowfall the city has seen in one day since September 2019, according to Calgary Weather Records.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for areas around the city on Tuesday morning, including Airdrie.

The government weather agency then extended the warning to other regions of the province, including Calgary and Edmonton, later in the day.

Data shared by Calgary Weather Records show that, before Tuesday, the most snow the city has seen in recent years was on September 29, 2019, with 24.6 centimetres.

With 22.3cm of snow, yesterday was #Calgary‘s snowiest day in more than 2 years, since Sep 29th, 2019. #ABWx #YycWx pic.twitter.com/WZ6E86FrxH — Calgary Weather Records🌤 (@YYC_Weather) April 20, 2022

Almost exactly a year before that, on October 2, 2018, the city got 32.8 centimetres in one day, beating both the 2022 and 2019 records by several centimetres.

Prior to that, it had been nearly 40 years since Calgary got that much snow in one day, with 48.4 centimetres falling on May 6, 1981.

Calgary Weather Records also reported that yesterday was Calgary’s snowiest April 19 since records began in 1885.

And we may not be done with the snow just yet.

According to Environment Canada, Calgary is expected to reach a high of 3ºC with a 30% chance of flurries on Wednesday, and 4ºC with another 30% chance of flurries on Thursday.

Luckily, the weather is expected to get nicer from there, and the city could see a high of 12ºC with sunshine by Sunday.

Here’s hoping the snow melts quickly, and we’re back to some lovely spring weather again soon!