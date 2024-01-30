NewsVentureCity HallUrbanized

Why Calgary's single-use items bylaw is being reconsidered

Jan 30 2024, 7:47 pm
Why Calgary's single-use items bylaw is being reconsidered
Less than two weeks after coming into effect, Calgary’s single-use items bylaw is already stirring the pot.

The evidently controversial new policy has caused confusion among residents and even councillors and will be front and centre for a City Council debate on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Ward Two Councillor Jennifer Wyness spoke out against the bylaw, adding that she will bring forward a motion to repeal it.

“While Calgary’s single-use items bylaw is well-intended, I don’t believe charging consumers a minimum fee is necessary nor conducive,” Wyness wrote in a statement dated January 18, 2023, that she reshared on X last week.

She added that she voted against it when it was initially brought up in Council last year.

The bylaw has also caused a lot of confusion, with Calgarians taking to social media to express their frustration and lack of understanding of the policy.

In response, the City of Calgary posted a 12-part thread on X in an attempt to clear up the misunderstandings.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also expressed her disapproval of both Calgary and Edmonton implementing a policy regarding single-use items and has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if the cities have overstepped.

Calgary City Council will continue to debate the motion on how best to move forward with the bylaw.

Do you think the single-use item bylaw should be repealed or amended? Let us know in the comments below.

