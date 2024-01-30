Why Calgary's single-use items bylaw is being reconsidered

Less than two weeks after coming into effect, Calgary’s single-use items bylaw is already stirring the pot.

The evidently controversial new policy has caused confusion among residents and even councillors and will be front and centre for a City Council debate on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Ward Two Councillor Jennifer Wyness spoke out against the bylaw, adding that she will bring forward a motion to repeal it.

“While Calgary’s single-use items bylaw is well-intended, I don’t believe charging consumers a minimum fee is necessary nor conducive,” Wyness wrote in a statement dated January 18, 2023, that she reshared on X last week.

She added that she voted against it when it was initially brought up in Council last year.

Tomorrow, I will be bringing this Single-Use Bylaw Repeal to #yyccc pic.twitter.com/PUoctTZ22L — Jennifer Wyness (@JenniferWyness) January 29, 2024

The bylaw has also caused a lot of confusion, with Calgarians taking to social media to express their frustration and lack of understanding of the policy.

In response, the City of Calgary posted a 12-part thread on X in an attempt to clear up the misunderstandings.

❌ Myth: With this new bylaw they are going to dump my fries out the drive-thru window right into my hand unless I pay $.15 for the fry box. ✔️ Fact: Items such as a fry box is considered primary packaging, as it is in direct contact with food, and the fees do not apply. 8/12 — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) January 27, 2024

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also expressed her disapproval of both Calgary and Edmonton implementing a policy regarding single-use items and has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if the cities have overstepped.

Calgary City Council will continue to debate the motion on how best to move forward with the bylaw.

Do you think the single-use item bylaw should be repealed or amended? Let us know in the comments below.