Calgary security camera catches a glimpse of a meteor (VIDEO)

In Alberta, we get to see some pretty wonderful displays in the sky with the Northern Lights. In Calgary, some people recently got a glimpse of a meteor.

In a video posted to Reddit by u/pvb57, you can see a bit of a light display in the Calgary sky.

According to the post from Wednesday, the video takes place in Bowness.

And you can see from their security camera that two meteors light up quickly and then disappear.

A few other people in Calgary spotted the meteor as well but weren’t able to get a video or pictures of the cosmic happening.

Flashes in the sky are nothing new here as some people had questions after a video of a UFO over rural Alberta went viral over the summer.