Calgary rent prices continue to rise but stay below national average

The bad news: Calgary rent prices went up 7% last month. The good news: that doesn’t even put the city in the top 20 for most expensive.

According to the latest report from Rental, the average single-bedroom rental in Calgary now costs $1,562, an increase of 6.19% from last month and a mind-boggling 25.76% increase from this time a year ago. Two-bedrooms in Calgary will cost you an average of $1,925 a month which is 7.13% higher than last month and an increase of 24.76% year over year.

While the numbers continue to rise, our national ranking doesn’t. Calgary currently sits 22nd nationally in terms of the most expensive rental prices.

Not surprisingly, Vancouver leads the list with a single-bedroom unit coming in at $2,412 and the average two-bedroom currently sitting at $3,597.

British Columbia and Ontario account for the top 15 most expensive cities in Canada.

As far as the rest of Alberta is concerned Lethbridge, Red Deer, and Edmonton rank 32nd, 33rd, and 34th respectively.