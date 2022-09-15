Calgary rent prices are up almost 30% from last year: report

The cost of rent keeps going up and up in Calgary with a report showing it is up almost 30% from this time last year.

This follows the trend of housing prices in Calgary which have also jumped year-over-year.

Zumper’s monthly Canadian Rent Report shows the average price of a one-bedroom rental in Calgary currently sits at $1,450.

That is up 5.8% from last month.

But it’s the year-over-year increase that is really jaw-dropping. The price for a one-bedroom rental is up 28% from this time last year. That is the largest increase of any of the 24 cities monitored in the report.

The two-bedroom price has also increased. The average price is $1,710 which is up 24.8% year-to-year. It is also up 4.3% from last month.

Even with these upward trends, our prices aren’t even close to the most expensive in the country.

Calgary was the biggest mover in the country, moving up two spots to 15th on the overall list.

To the surprise of no one, Vancouver and Toronto top the list. Vancouver has hit an all-time high for a one-bedroom rental at $2,500. That is over $1,000 more than a one-bedroom in Calgary.

Toronto’s price came down 1% from last year for a one-bedroom with the price still $1,980.

Victoria, BC, gets the bronze medal for the most expensive city to rent in Canada. The top seven and 13 of the top 14 most expensive cities are either in BC or Ontario.

Meanwhile, Windsor, Winnipeg, and St. John’s, Newfoundland, saw the biggest drops in the country.