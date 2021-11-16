Here's how much the average cost of rent is in Calgary

Calgary ranks on the lower end of expensive when it comes to rent costs across Canada, and the city saw no change to average prices last month.

According to Zumper’s November Canadian Rent Report, the prices of one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental apartments both remained steady.

The average cost of one-bedroom units in Calgary stayed the same in October at $1,150, while two-bedroom units also remained stable at $1,370.

You might also like: The number of new homes being built in Canada just dropped

Canada's 2021 home sales have already broken an annual record

Inside Calgary's new adults-only Cineplex VIP theatre before it opens (PHOTOS)

Zumper looked at data for 23 of the largest cities in Canada and ranked properties based on median rental prices in each location.

Calgary ranked as the 17th most expensive city to rent in the country in October.

Edmonton placed lower than Calgary on the list, coming in as the 20th most expensive city. Rent for a one-bedroom property in Alberta’s capital city increased by 1.1% from the previous month, putting the average price at $940; however, there was a 1.7% decrease in the cost of a two-bedroom unit, dropping rent to $1,180.

Vancouver and Toronto remain at the top of the list for rental prices in Canada. Vancouver had a 1.4% decrease in the cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment since the previous month, while Toronto prices had no change.

Saskatoon, Regina, and St. John’s are among the least expensive cities for rental properties; however, St. John’s did experience a 5.3% increase in the price of a two-bedroom apartment since September.

Only Calgary, Toronto, and Regina saw no change in costs, while other major cities across the country experienced either an increase or decrease in price growth, with some places moving up or down as many as two or three spots in the ranking.

For example, St. Catharines, Ontario, took a three-ranking dip to 10th on the list, with one-bedroom rent in the city declining 3.3% to $1,450.

“While a majority of cities had positive year-over-year one-bedroom rent growth rates,” reads the report, “Toronto is the only market in the report that experienced a double-digit year-over-year rent decline, still down 10%.”

Zumper compiled this data by analyzing hundreds of thousands of active rental property listings across Canada.