Calgary just broke the record for rainiest June 14th ever (VIDEO)

The City of Calgary just broke the record for the rainiest June 14th in the history of June 14ths in the city.

According to the Environment Canada website, the 34.3 mm of rain we had yesterday is more rain than we’ve ever had on any June 14th on record.

The previous high was 33.4 mm in 1992.

This is not the news Calgarians were looking for as the City is currently in a State of Local Emergency due to heavy rainfall.

On the bright side, the City said last night: “The amount of rain was a bit less than the high end of the forecast…At this point, river flows are not expected to cause widespread overbank flooding.”



Calgary has been rewriting the June 14th record books over the last couple of years. Last year, June 14th set the record for the hottest June 14th on record at 33 degrees Celsius.