Here is how Calgary is remembering the Queen (PHOTOS)

The City of Calgary is giving people a chance to gather and remember Queen Elizabeth II as they show the Canadian commemorative service at City Hall.

They will have TVs set up in the Municipal Building atrium and are inviting the public to see the service starting Monday, September 19 at 9 am.

After the national ceremony finishes, the Government of Alberta ceremony will be shown at the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton at 10 am.

The City of Calgary also has a condolence book available at the atrium. This is open to the public now and will be until 6 pm Monday.

A condolence book for the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is available for public signing until Sept. 19 on the main floor of the Municipal Building (800 Macleod Trail S.E.) between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, Monday to Friday. pic.twitter.com/J604t2jKBY — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) September 12, 2022

The City issued a statement of condolence after the Queen passed away last week. She visited Calgary five times. The first was in 1951 when she was Princess Elizabeth, with her final visit occurring in 2005.

Three city landmarks will also be lit up. Starting tonight, the Reconciliation Bridge will be royal blue until the 19th. On the day of the service, the Calgary Tower will also be royal blue. They join Olympic Plaza which has been shining royal blue lights since September 10.

Telus Sky has been paying tribute to the Queen with a full light display of the Union Jack.

For those who prefer an audio tribute, the bell at Historic City Hall will ring 70 times starting at noon on Monday to honour the number of years Queen Elizabeth II reigned. The city is welcoming other buildings to do the same.