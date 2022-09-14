Premier Kenney says Queen's funeral will not be a holiday in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced that the province will not mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday with a holiday.

On Tuesday morning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Queen’s funeral will be a federal holiday, leaving it up to the provinces and territories whether they would honour the day for all workers.

The province stated on Wednesday that “Albertans are invited to participate in an outdoor ceremony in honour of Her late Majesty at the Alberta legislature at 10 am on Monday, September 19, the day of her funeral in London, that will begin with a moment of silence.”

Workplaces, schools, offices and retail stores are encouraged to also observe the moment of silence.

“As part of the day of mourning, all employers are encouraged to make accommodations for employees to either attend the ceremony at the legislature or otherwise mark the occasion of Her late Majesty’s funeral,” the province said in a news release.

Quebec and Ontario have said they will not be marking the day with a holiday, while Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador announced they will join the federal government in making September 19 a provincial holiday.

British Columbia will close schools and government offices for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, but the province stopped short of designating it a holiday for workers in the private sector.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11 am local time.

Canada follows the lead of other Commonwealth countries like Australia and New Zealand, which have both announced public holidays on September 22 and 26, respectively.