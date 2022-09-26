Calgarians gather to protest Iran after Mahsa Amini's death (VIDEO)
A large number of Calgarians came together in Tompkins Park on 17th Avenue to protest Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini earlier this month.
Over 2,000 people showed up today to support Iran protests. Thank you #Calgary
This was the second such protest in a week after another protest on Wednesday saw hundreds of Calgarians protest the events in Iran.
These come after Amini was arrested in Tehran by the Iranian morality police for not covering her hair in accordance with state guidelines. She died in police custody on September 16.
People believe police brutality was a factor in her death, while authorities in Iran say Amini’s death was from a heart attack.
Now, women in Iran are protesting by taking off their hijabs and cutting their hair in public. Iranian journalists are reporting that upwards of 40 people have already died in the demonstrations across the country, including Ghazale Chelavi, Hananah Kia, Minu Majidi, and Mahsa Gogoi.
Protests against the Iranian regime continue to erupt across Canada, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Iranians — families, professionals, students, and tradespeople.
Just last year, Canada welcomed over 11,000 immigrants from Iran.