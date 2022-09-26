NewsWorld News

Calgarians gather to protest Iran after Mahsa Amini's death (VIDEO)

Peter Klein
Sep 26 2022, 5:11 pm
@alireza_imn/twitter

A large number of  Calgarians came together in Tompkins Park on 17th Avenue to protest Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini earlier this month.

This was the second such protest in a week after another protest on Wednesday saw hundreds of Calgarians protest the events in Iran.

These come after Amini was arrested in Tehran by the Iranian morality police for not covering her hair in accordance with state guidelines. She died in police custody on September 16.

People believe police brutality was a factor in her death, while authorities in Iran say Amini’s death was from a heart attack.

@lakemonstersarereal #iran #mahsaamini #sosiran #helpiran #oppression #compulsoryhijab #hijab #forcedhijab #iranprotests #protest #fyp #trending #trend ♬ original sound – /.\|_|

Now, women in Iran are protesting by taking off their hijabs and cutting their hair in public. Iranian journalists are reporting that upwards of 40 people have already died in the demonstrations across the country, including Ghazale Chelavi, Hananah Kia, Minu Majidi, and Mahsa Gogoi.

@.157573 protests in iran reached their peak today. there’s a high chance that they’ll cut out our internet. be our voice. spread awareness. #fyp #fypシ #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #foryou #fy #foryou #iran #womensrights #worldprincessweek #xyzbca ♬ Cornfield Chase – Dorian Marko

Protests against the Iranian regime continue to erupt across Canada, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Iranians — families, professionals, students, and tradespeople.

@dipperpinesismybf so crazy #vancouver #freeiran #mahsa_amini #islamicrepublic #protest ♬ original sound – anita

Just last year, Canada welcomed over 11,000 immigrants from Iran.

