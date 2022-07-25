Calgary police in search of the person who vandalized the Peace Bridge

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who they believe vandalized the Peace Bridge over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday when Calgary police believe 70 window panes were broken.

“We know the Peace Bridge is an iconic art structure in our city, and we know Calgarians are upset by the vandalism and damage caused to something that is meant to be enjoyed by everyone. We are currently investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information, or who can identify the suspect to come forward,” said Acting Staff Sergeant Liana Deegan of the Calgary Police Service General Investigations Unit.

They are looking for a man approximately 50 to 60 years old, with a full mustache, 5″6’ to 5″9’ tall, with a slim build, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap with a white logo, a blue sweater with white or reflective stripes on the shoulders, and jeans.

Vandalism has been an issue on the bridge lately. They believe the same person is responsible for a similar incident in June.

Calgary police are asking anyone who has information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit Crimestoppers.com.