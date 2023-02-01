Over 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar in February

Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways.

Mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs.

For February, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 24 Calgary communities:

Albert Park/Radisson Heights

Beddington

Capitol Hill

Citadel

Coventry Hills

Cranston

Crestmont

Falconridge

Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry

Huntington Hills

McKenzie Lake

McKenzie Towne

Montgomery

Mount Pleasant

Parkland

Penbrook Meadows

Pump Hill

Ramsay

Shaganappi

Shawnessy

South Calgary

Vista Heights

West Hillhurst

Wildwood

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.

These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.