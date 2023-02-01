Over 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar in February

Statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints show speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways.
Mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail to meet community needs.
For February, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 24 Calgary communities:
- Albert Park/Radisson Heights
- Beddington
- Capitol Hill
- Citadel
- Coventry Hills
- Cranston
- Crestmont
- Falconridge
- Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry
- Huntington Hills
- McKenzie Lake
- McKenzie Towne
- Montgomery
- Mount Pleasant
- Parkland
- Penbrook Meadows
- Pump Hill
- Ramsay
- Shaganappi
- Shawnessy
- South Calgary
- Vista Heights
- West Hillhurst
- Wildwood
Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.
These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.