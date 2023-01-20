Scammers are trying to cash in on the Alberta affordability payments

The Alberta government is urging caution after getting reports of scammers attempting to defraud people trying to access affordability payments.

The government said on Friday morning that it has received reports of text messages attempting to defraud Albertans, including seniors and families who may be eligible for targeted relief payments.

The government pointed to one scam text where people were asked to click on a link to register for automatic bank payments.

The Government of Alberta added that it would never text you or make unsolicited calls to ask you for your personal information.

“Under no circumstance would Alberta’s government send emails or texts requesting information for the affordability program,” said Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation.

“Users should never click on links or provide personal or banking information to text messages or emails.”

On Wednesday, eligible Albertans could start to apply to receive monthly payments of $100 from the government.

There are three different groups that have the payments available to them.

Families with household incomes under $180,000 can apply for $600 per child under 18.

Seniors with household incomes under $180,000 who do not receive the Alberta Seniors Benefit can apply for $600 per person.

Anyone receiving monthly benefits through AISH, Income Support, Alberta Seniors Benefit or services through Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) will automatically get their personal $600 payment.

Once you have established you are eligible for the payments, you will need a MyAlberta account.

After that, you can apply online.

If you’d rather not do this online, there are in-person options. You can head to a registry office or an Alberta Supports Centre. You’ll need to bring a valid ID, your Social Insurance Number, Banking information, and your mailing address when you go.

Once your application has been accepted, the affordability payments will get to most people in Alberta by the end of each month. If you are getting a cheque, those payments may take a little longer.

The deadline to apply for the payments is June 30, 2023.

With files from Peter Klein