More than 15 Calgary communities will have photo radar in January

Cameras are out snapping speeders to start the new year.

In January, several neighbourhoods across all quadrants in Calgary will be the focus of photo radar enforcement.

Here’s the full list:

Arbour Lake

Copperfield

Edgemont

Evergreen

Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry

Huntington Hills

Manchester

Mayland Heights

McKenzie Towne

Mission

Panorama

Saddle Ridge

South Calgary

Thorncliffe

Tuscany

In response to community needs identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns, Calgary Police said mobile photo radar will also be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” they said in a statement.

As well as photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city.

These cameras, police said, can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

The Speed on Green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights.

Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit, police said, and speeds in excess of 50 km/h over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.