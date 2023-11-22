A million-dollar process to repair the oft-vandalized Peace Bridge is nearly done, and the iconic landmark should fully reopen at the end of the month.

But it’ll look a little different.

To prevent future damage to the 11-year-old pedestrian bridge, the City of Calgary replaced the glass panels with steel tension cables.

It was damage to those panels that triggered the recent repairs and calls for a more permanent solution.

“Over the past decade, the Peace Bridge has become an iconic part of our skyline. Seeing it heavily vandalized repeatedly has been disheartening and costly,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement when the repair plan was first announced.

“Replacing the bottom glass panels with durable tension cables will be more cost-effective, all while maintaining the bridge’s unique design.”

The bridge was partially open during its repairs.

More than a year ago, the $25 million public structure was hit twice with vandalism on two separate occasions.

One of those occasions came weeks after the City of Calgary opened a Vandalism Gallery along the bridge.

In June 2022, a man took a hammer to the window panes and broke one of them. A month later, in July, the same man shattered 70 of the bridge’s panels.

This wasn’t the first time that the structure needed repairs. An average of six panels are broken every year.

It costs roughly $80,000 annually to remove and replace them, which doesn’t include the cost of the panels themselves.

The city has been using replacement panels that were provided when the bridge was first built.

“It is important to preserve the essence and beauty of this symbol of peace for future generations to cherish,” Ward 7 Councillor Terry Wong said in a statement.

“The safety and security of pedestrians and travellers have been prioritized, ensuring the longevity of this iconic landmark.”