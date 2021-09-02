Here's which city services are open and closed on Labour Day in Calgary

Calgary is ushering in September with a long weekend thanks to Labour Day, which is an annual holiday that celebrates the achievements of workers, with its origins in the labour union movement.

The long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Calgary will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Some city services will be closed for the statutory holiday, while others may have adjusted hours.

To ensure you’re not caught off guard as you enjoy the long weekend, check out this list of what’s open and closed in Calgary this Labour Day.

City of Calgary buildings

All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including City Hall, will be closed on Monday, September 6.

Recreation facilities

All City of Calgary aquatic and fitness facilities will be closed on Labour Day.

Golf courses

City of Calgary golf courses are open throughout the long weekend. Visit the City’s website to learn more and book a tee time.

Things to do

Rent a sailboat, canoe or kayak and get out paddling on the Glenmore Reservoir. Rentals are open and available from noon to 6 pm on Monday, September 6, through the Glenmore Sailing School.

City landfills

Landfills across Calgary will have the below hours over the long weekend.

Transit

Calgary Transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Monday, September 6. Schedules for CTrains and buses vary by route.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Monday, September 6. Holiday rates will be in effect at Calgary Parking Authority parkades and select surface lots, and regular rates will apply at the Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark Science Centre, and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on Labour Day.

Pedestrian bridge and road closures

The Anderson LRT pedestrian bridge will be closed nightly from September 3 to 7 from 8 pm to 5 am to accommodate sandblasting work being done as part of the bridge rehabilitation. Calgary Transit will provide a shuttle service for bridge users to the mall, and the Anderson Station-Southcentre Shuttle will be in service from 7:45 pm to 2:15 am each night and will run every 15 minutes. There will also be some reduced lanes on MacLeod Trail at Anderson Road during these evenings.

On Saturday, September 3, three lanes will be closed on the 5th Avenue flyover between 6 am and 3 pm as part of the flyover rehabilitation project. The City of Calgary advises motorists to expect significant delays and plan an alternate route if possible.

On Sunday, September 5, from 4 am to 3 pm, a full closure will be in place on 17th Avenue SW from Macleod Trail to 2nd Street SW to accommodate top-lift paving. During this time, westbound traffic will be detoured to 14th Avenue SW and eastbound traffic will be detoured to 15th Avenue SW. Access will also be available via 18th Avenue SW. Alternating single-lane closures will also be taking place from Macleod Trail to 2nd Street SW on Saturday, September 4 to accommodate milling.

From 8 pm on Friday, September 3 until 5 am on Tuesday, September 7, lane closures and traffic shifts will be taking place along 16th Avenue NW between 45th Street and 49th Street NW. Westbound traffic will be detoured to the south side (eastbound lanes) of 16th Avenue NW. Detours will be in place, and signage will be posted in the work area. During these closures, there will be no left turns from 16th Avenue onto 45th Street, 46th Street, 49th Street, and Home Road NW.