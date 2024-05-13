A video shared to Reddit in Calgary captured a group of motorcyclists doing tricks on a major roadway over the weekend.

The post to r/Calgary showed the motorcyclists on Crowchild Trail Saturday afternoon. The original poster said the group was “hell-bent on using the road as their personal playground.”

The 41-second video captured the riders popping wheelies, weaving between one another, and riding in unison across three lanes of traffic.

“If you want to speed like an idiot on the road, go for it – as long as the road is empty and it’s safe to do so, and you are prepared to deal with the police, but this kind of negligence on a mass scale is beyond pale,” the OP added.

“It was like they felt entitled to do whatever they want with no fear of enforcement.”

The post garnered a strong reaction from Calgarians, racking up hundreds of comments.

Comment

byu/Shoulderstar from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/Shoulderstar from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/Shoulderstar from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/Shoulderstar from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/Shoulderstar from discussion

inCalgary

Daily Hive has reached out to the Calgary Police Service regarding this incident but, as of writing, has yet to hear back.

What do you think of the actions of these motorcyclists? Let us know in the comments below.