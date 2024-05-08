Real EstateUrbanized

May 8 2024, 4:17 pm
Yahoo: A historic Alberta hotel and saloon is for sale and could be yours for $2.95M
A piece of southern Alberta’s history is up for sale, and it could be yours if you have an extra $2.95 million to spare.

The Rockyview Hotel & Saloon, located at 304 1st Street West in Cochrane, contains 15 guest rooms, a restaurant/steakhouse with 56 seats inside, another 52 on the patio, and the 186-seat Texas Gate Bar & Grill.

It was built right before Alberta became a province and is one of its oldest operating hotels. Built in 1904, the Old West-style hotel has served travellers who have made their way up the Cowboy Trail for nearly 120 years.

The hotel is well-known throughout Southern Alberta for its historic commitment to Western hospitality, cozy accommodations, and great food, drinks, and service.

The building is in great shape and has been meticulously maintained by its current owners.

The Texas Gate Bar & Grill inside the building is iconic. It’s an 186-seat authentic Western saloon-style bar that has been beautifully renovated while maintaining its history and character.

The restaurant has also been well-preserved and looks like something out of an Old West movie, with iconic pressed-tin ceilings, wood accents, and rustic vibes that couldn’t be recreated today.

Would you buy this hotel? Let us know in the comments.

