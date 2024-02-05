Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek might be ousted after a petition was submitted

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek could soon be ousted from her position after a new petition was submitted and then received by the City of Calgary.

In a statement sent on Monday, the City said it received a notice of recall petition against Prabhjot Kaur “Jyoti” Gondek.

“The notice of recall petition has been officially reviewed using the criteria outlined in the Municipal Government Act (MGA) and deemed compliant,” the statement reads.

A copy of the notice can be found here.

The recall petition will be measured against a population total of 1,285,711 and needs a total of 514,284 signatures that must meet the legislated requirements set out in the MGA to be considered sufficient.

Only people who are eligible to vote for the elected official named, in this case, Mayor Jyoti Gondek, in the notice of recall petition may sign the recall petition.

More to come…