Calgary's mayor is frustrated after a drag show is cancelled due to protests

Calgary’s mayor Jyoti Gondek has voiced her frustration after a Calgary drag show was canceled due to protest concerns.

Chinook Blast announced that Drag on Ice and DJ Gaysnakes have been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The events were set to take place at Olympic Plaza over the weekend and will be rescheduled.

There were protests planned for the events.

Calgary’s mayor, Jyoti Gondek confirmed on social media that it was due to those protests. And the mayor has had enough.

1/4 Saddened & frustrated @chinookblast had to cancel a much anticipated show with talented performers this weekend. Why? Because of planned protests rooted in hate & fear-mongering. I respect the decision & the need to prioritize public & performer safety. But this cannot go on. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 10, 2023

This is not the first time protests like these have been scheduled to cause a problem for drag performances in Calgary.

Gondek says she is looking “for a better way to address protests rooted in hatred.”

2/4 At Council on January 17, I pushed for a better way to address protests rooted in hatred. I have received confirmation that @cityofcalgary will leverage our street harassment bylaw to fine those who openly communicate hateful messaging, to stop them in the act. pic.twitter.com/eEdtziCnBx — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 10, 2023

She thanked the police for looking into different ways to deal with public assemblies saying “some protests are designed to perpetuate fear and hate.” She then had a message for the city.

4/4 As a city that strives to be inclusive & welcoming, we have to provide safe spaces for the public to enjoy all that we have to offer – without a small group of people creating safety issues by spreading mistruths & hate. We cannot tolerate hate masked as protest. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 10, 2023

There are still several Chinook Blast events scheduled across the city for their last weekend.