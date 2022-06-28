Calgarians set to march in solidarity after Roe v. Wade decision

A group of Calgarians is getting ready to march in support of Americans who are affected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The march will take place Sunday, July 3 at noon at the Hotchkiss Garden by the 4th Street C-Train station and will end at Olympic Plaza.

The organizers welcome anyone who has pro-choice testimony to share their experience once they get to the plaza.

On the event’s Facebook page they say, “Bring your signs, bring your friends, everyone who is pro-choice is welcome to join! Let’s show our support!”

Last Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the historic 1973 ruling that constitutionally allowed women seeking an abortion the autonomy to do so without excessive government intervention.

States can now individually decide if they want to ban abortions.

Americans who want and are able to are allowed to come north of the border to access Canadian abortion clinics. The decision has some Americans wondering what life in Canada is like, with Google searches about Canada skyrocketing.