"Horrific": Justin Trudeau condemns US decision to overturn Roe v Wade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in a tweet on Friday.

Trudeau took to the social media platform to share his response a few hours after the ruling was announced.

“The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion,” wrote the prime minister. “I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now.”

The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

One of the many cases that used Roe v Wade as a stepping stone for its argument was Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It was filed against the Gestational Age Act of Mississippi.

A decision was reached for Dobbs today, prompting Roe v Wade’s overturning.

This news comes a month after a bombshell draft leak revealed that America’s highest court voted to reverse Roe v Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed federal constitutional protections for women who choose to have an abortion.

States can now individually decide if they want to ban abortions. Many are speculating that abortion bans will rampantly be imposed in several American states very quickly. “Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states,” reported the Associated Press.

“No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body,” Trudeau added. “I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.”

No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

After the initial draft leak in May, Canadian ministers announced that the country would leave its doors open for Americans who want to get abortions if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade.

While there are no laws preventing Canadians from having an abortion, it is important to note that a woman’s choice to get one is not a protected right under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms as it was in the US.

With files from Daily Hive’s Imaan Sheikh.