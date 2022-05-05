Americans can get abortions in Canada if Roe v. Wade overturned: feds

Canada is leaving its doors open for Americans who want to get abortions if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, according to federal ministers.

After a bombshell draft leak revealed that America’s highest court has voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections for women who choose to have an abortion, women in the US are grappling with the possible loss of autonomy over their own bodies.

“Americans who come to Canada are able to access medical services here today if they need it,” a spokesperson for Karina Gould, minister of families, children and social development, told Daily Hive in an email.

You might also like: What is Roe v. Wade? The historic abortion ruling the US Supreme Court wants to overrule

The spokesperson added that Americans accessing health care services in the country who are not covered by Canadian healthcare plans would have to pay for the service out-of-pocket or use their own private insurance.

The families, children and social development minister isn’t the only Canadian official that has promised safe access to abortion services for Americans.

This week we have heard some concerning news about access to reproductive health services in the United States. I am proud to be part of a Government that is unequivocal about protecting a woman’s right to choose and ensuring access to safe and legal abortions. 1/ — Karina Gould (@karinagould) May 4, 2022

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters on Wednesday that he will be speaking with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to ensure Americans seeking abortions have safe passage into Canada.

“I’ve engaged CBSA, my office is currently working with them to make sure there are clear guidelines so that women who may not be able to access healthcare including abortions are able to come to Canada,” he said.

While there are no laws preventing Canadians from having an abortion, it is important to note that a woman’s choice to get one is not a protected right under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, as it has been in the US since 1973.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday that the Liberal government is looking into using legislation to protect the right to a safe and legal abortion.

If you want to learn more about Roe v. Wade, click here.