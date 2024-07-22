If you are on the hunt for a mansion in Calgary with dazzling downtown views and PLENTY of bathrooms, one place just saw a hefty price drop.

Located at 4308 Coronation Drive SW, the home has more than 7,600 square feet of total living space, five bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms.

It was previously listed at the start of the year for $4,750,000, and was listed once again on July 21, 2024 for $4,298,000, which is a price drop of $452,000.

Adding to the brightening effect is the colour scheme inside the home, with white oak flooring and a stone fireplace.

Its massive size makes navigating with an elevator connecting the four-car garage to the fourth-floor entertainment space easier for everyone involved, and who doesn’t love an elevator ride?

The dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows is perfect for entertaining, and the kitchen has more than enough to help you prepare! It has gas and induction ranges, three dishwashers, double ovens, two refrigerators, a butler’s pantry, a food prep area, and a deep freeze.

From a wet bar to an outdoor kitchen with stunning views of Calgary’s downtown skyline, there’s no end to luxury at this home.

The backyard includes a paved driveway, green space, and a custom hot tub area with a shower, bathroom, and laundry.

The basement is also ripe for recreation, with a full bar, wine cellar fireplace, built-in golf simulator and viewing bar, per its listing.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith