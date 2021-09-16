Double take: Calgary man had to give his $1M winning lottery ticket a second look

Dustin Botelho had to take a second look at his winning lottery ticket before he realized just how much it was worth.

The Calgary man had stopped for a quick bite to eat when he decided to check his PlayAlberta.com account.

“I was having lunch and thought, ‘I should check on my LOTTO MAX ticket,'” Botelho said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation media release. “I saw a few zeroes and thought, ‘Sweet! I won $1,000!'”

After checking again, he discovered it was a little bit more money than that.

“When I took a second look, I realized it was a whole lot more than $1,000!” Botelho added. “I calmly paid my bill and called my girlfriend.”

The lucky Calgary man has a few plans for his winnings, including home improvements and travel.

“I’ve had a few renovations on my list of to-dos for a little bit,” Botelho said. “I want to finish my basement and of course add an A/C.”

“My girlfriend and I would also like to do some travelling when it’s safe to travel again,” he continued. “So far we’re thinking the UK and Ireland. Maybe Mexico too!”

Botelho purchased his million-dollar-winning ticket on PlayAlberta.com, and he won one of the 70 MAXMILLIONS prizes drawn on June 18.

The Calgarian is one of 25 ticketholders in Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s region to become a millionaire during LOTTO MAX’s longest-ever consecutive jackpot roll, which included 17 draws between April 23 and June 21.