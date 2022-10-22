Someone in Calgary has just claimed a massive lottery jackpot and put an end to the longest run without a win for the Lotto Max jackpot since the game’s launch in 2009.

It took 20 draws for someone to take home the $70 million winning Lotto Max ticket.

While someone in Calgary took home this massive win, there was still life-changing money won across the country — especially for Ontario Lotto Max players.

“Sixty-three (63) sets of MaxMillions numbers were drawn last night and 28 were won or shared across Canada,” a statement from OLG reads.

Six Ontarians became “max-millionaires” as they claimed winning tickets each worth $1 million.

Those tickets were sold in Nepean and the rest were purchased in Vaughan, Kitchener, Niagara Region, and Kingston.

Meanwhile, four MaxMillions winning tickets worth $500,000 were sold in:

Dufferin/Peel Region (shared with ticket sold in Western Canada)

St. Catharines (shared with ticket sold in Quebec)

Brampton (shared with ticket sold in BC)

Toronto (shared with ticket sold in Quebec)

A BC ticket holder and someone in Quebec is sharing one MaxMillions winning ticket worth $333,333.40.

Another who purchased a ticket in Brampton, Ontario has won a Lotto Max Second Prize ticket worth $274,059.80.

Ontario had the most MaxMillions winning tickets from the draw – eleven.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre