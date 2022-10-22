It took 20 draws for someone to take home the $70 million winning Lotto Max ticket.
While someone in Calgary took home this massive win, there was still life-changing money won across the country — especially for Ontario Lotto Max players.
“Sixty-three (63) sets of MaxMillions numbers were drawn last night and 28 were won or shared across Canada,” a statement from OLG reads.
Six Ontarians became “max-millionaires” as they claimed winning tickets each worth $1 million.
Those tickets were sold in Nepean and the rest were purchased in Vaughan, Kitchener, Niagara Region, and Kingston.
Meanwhile, four MaxMillions winning tickets worth $500,000 were sold in:
- Dufferin/Peel Region (shared with ticket sold in Western Canada)
- St. Catharines (shared with ticket sold in Quebec)
- Brampton (shared with ticket sold in BC)
- Toronto (shared with ticket sold in Quebec)
A BC ticket holder and someone in Quebec is sharing one MaxMillions winning ticket worth $333,333.40.
Another who purchased a ticket in Brampton, Ontario has won a Lotto Max Second Prize ticket worth $274,059.80.
Ontario had the most MaxMillions winning tickets from the draw – eleven.
With files from Irish Mae Silvestre