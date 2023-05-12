Huge line spotted in Calgary to buy highly anticipated video game

A huge line was spotted at Beacon Hill Mall in Calgary as video game fans readied to get their hands on one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

The photo was uploaded to Reddit showing the long line outside a GameStop location last night for the Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You might also like: A new Adidas "Pulse" store is opening in Calgary and it's going to be HUGE

Cuteness overload: An endangered lemur was born at the Calgary Zoo (PHOTOS)

These are the happiest and unhappiest cities in Alberta (PHOTOS)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a sequel to the wildly popular The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was released in 2017.

Breath of the Wild is one of the best-selling video games of all time, moving more than 30 million copies.

Fans of the game also commented on seeing long lines at CrossIron and SouthCentre Mall as well, with some people stating their excitement to see customers still lining up for physical copies.

“I feel like an old man, happy to see stupid traditions surviving lmao,” wrote one user, with another adding, “I got so happy seeing this. Reminds me of waiting for the new COD in 2009/10. Made me get excited even though I didn’t wait in line for it.”

If you don’t want to stand in line for the video game, digital copies can be purchased through the Nintendo Store for $89.99 and will be installed immediately.