5 companies hiring for over 64 jobs in Calgary this November

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers passionate about code, mentorship, and education. Its mission? To transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Full-Time Web Instructor, Senior Financial Analyst, National Employer Partnerships Manager – Data Science, Student Success Coordinator, Cyber Security Instructor, Part-Time Web Development Instructors, Intermediate Project Manager, Learning Experience Designer, Partnerships Coordinator, Senior Data Analyst, Data Transformation Manager, and a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform that’s setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry. With a mission to empower more Canadians to unlock the full potential of digital finance and address various needs in Canada’s cryptocurrency space, the NDAX team has multidisciplinary and diverse backgrounds, including finance, technology, engineering, compliance, marketing, and more.

Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Marketing Coordinator, DevOps/SecOps Engineer, Key Account Manager, Senior Full Stack Developer, Customer Support Representative, and many more.

Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development, and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental, and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance.

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, the online car purchasing and delivery platform allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep as quickly as the same day.

Jobs: Current openings include Ecommerce Marketing Specialist (Remote), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Engineering Manager (Remote), Lead Engineer – DevOps (Remote), QA Automation Engineer, and more.

Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, a subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.

Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Client Partner, Mid-Market; Senior Sales Manager, Mid-Market; Senior Backend Engineer, Compute; Director of Engineering, Platform; and 31 more.

Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. It has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. You can expect comprehensive health benefits, flexible unlimited vacation days, monthly global wellness days, family planning stipends and services, four+ months of paid parental leave, personal and professional development stipends, paid volunteer time off, and workspace and home office stipends.

Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees.

Jobs: Product Manager, Payroll – Remote; Senior DevOps Specialist – Remote; Knowledge Management Associate – Remote; and additional positions.

Perks: Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! They’re a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.