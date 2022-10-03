Six companies hiring for over 80 jobs in Calgary this October

Time for a career change? We have a list of great companies with jobs available in Calgary, so update that resume and start looking. There’s no time like the present!

There are some major companies hiring for some great jobs in Calgary.

Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, and Adobe Campaign. Knak gives you back complete creative control. Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for Content Marketing Manager, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, and Salesforce Administrator. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture.

Knak is currently hiring for Content Marketing Manager, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, and Salesforce Administrator. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Perks: Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include a minimum of three weeks’ vacation, seven days of life leave, half-day Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture, and so much more.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers passionate about code, mentorship, and education. Its mission? To transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Career Services Coordinator, National Employer Partnerships Manager – Data Science, Mentor (Web Development), Student Success Coordinator, Cyber Security Instructor, Full-Time Web Instructor, Data Science Instructors, Part Time Web Development Instructors, Learning Experience Designer, Data Transformation Manager, and a Lead Ruby on Rails Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry. With a mission to empower more Canadians to unlock the full potential of digital finance and address various needs in Canada’s cryptocurrency space, the NDAX team has multidisciplinary and diverse backgrounds, including finance, technology, engineering, compliance, marketing, and more.

Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Marketing Coordinator, Business Process Manager, Graphic Designer/UI/UX Designer, DevOps/SecOps Engineer, Key Account Manager, Senior Full Stack Developer, Customer Support Representative, and many more.

Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development, and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental, and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance.

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, the online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep as quickly as the same day.

Jobs: Current openings include, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Administrative Assistant (Remote), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Engineering Manager, Frontend (Remote), Lead Engineer – DevSecOps (Remote), an Automotive Buyer (Remote) and more.

Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, a subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.

Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada, including Client Partner, Mid-Market, Senior iOS Engineer, X, Sr. Data Scientist, International Growth (Market Insights), Senior Data Scientist, Analytics – International Growth, Senior Frontend Engineer, Developer Platform among 36 more.

Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. It has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect:

Comprehensive health benefit

Flexible unlimited vacation days

Monthly global wellness days

Family planning stipends and services

Four+ months of paid parental leave

Personal and professional development stipends

Paid volunteer time off

Workspace and home office stipend

Who: Xero is a global tech company that provides cloud-based accounting software to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and advisors across Canada. With over 3.3 million subscribers, the software includes a core accounting solution, workforce management, expenses, and projects. In addition, Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps. The company recently acquired Calgary’s TaxCycle for a total of CND $75 million and is excited to continue to expand its Canadian presence.

Jobs: Xero is currently recruiting for seven roles, with four Calgary-based. Open job positions around Canada include Intermediate iOS Engineer, Senior Legal Counsel, Bilingual Tax Analyst, Senior Engineer, Tax Software Tester, and Senior Legal Counsel.

Perks: Xero offers several great perks, including Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. At Xero, team members are given 10 annual well-being days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family or one’s own sickness. On top of that, compassionate leave is a tool that People Leaders can utilize to grant employees additional time off (beyond well-being and PTO) when anyone is dealing with a challenging circumstance.