7 three-bedroom houses for under $300K in Calgary
Aug 25 2022, 11:01 pm
Calgary real estate prices can be pretty intimidating for first-time home buyers. But there are still a few bargains out there.
Of course, if you want the high end of the price range, there is plenty of that as well.
But if you are looking to come in at under $300,000 we have a list of 10 places that you can still call your own.
113 Olympia Drive SE
- Sale Price: $299,999
- Three Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
65 Falton Drive NE
- Starting Price: $275,000
- Three Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
841 Whitemont Drive NE
- Sales Price: $299,900
- Three Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
242 Shawinigan Drive SW
- Sales Price: $299,900
- Three Bedrooms
- Three Bathrooms
559 Abinger Road NE
- Sales Price: $299,900
- Three Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
343 Falshire Drive NE
- Sales Price: $299,900
- Three Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
3 Whitmire Villas NE
- Sales Price: $264,000
- Three Bedrooms
- Three Bathrooms