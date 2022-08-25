Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

7 three-bedroom houses for under $300K in Calgary

Aug 25 2022, 11:01 pm
Andy Dean Photography/Shutterstock

Calgary real estate prices can be pretty intimidating for first-time home buyers. But there are still a few bargains out there.

Of course, if you want the high end of the price range, there is plenty of that as well.

But if you are looking to come in at under $300,000 we have a list of 10 places that you can still call your own.

113 Olympia Drive SE

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sale Price: $299,999
  • Three Bedrooms
  • 1 Bathroom

65 Falton Drive NE 

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Starting Price: $275,000
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

841 Whitemont Drive NE

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sales Price: $299,900
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

242 Shawinigan Drive SW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sales Price: $299,900
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Three Bathrooms

559 Abinger Road NE

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sales Price: $299,900
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

343 Falshire Drive NE

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sales Price: $299,900
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

3 Whitmire Villas NE

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Sales Price: $264,000
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Three Bathrooms
