Calgary named a top hot spot for renters in the prairies

Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jul 30 2024, 5:42 pm
Robert Vincelli/Shutterstock

Rent across Calgary has been on the rise, but that doesn’t mean the city has nothing to offer renters in exchange for high prices.

According to a report from the real estate site Point2, Calgary is among the best cities for renters in the prairies. 

It comes in at number six, following Saskatoon at number one and Grande Prairie at number two. Other cities included on the list are Regina, Winnipeg, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Wood Buffalo, and Edmonton, which came in last.

While these cities didn’t make the list of the best cities for renters overall in Canada, they were praised for several impressive factors. 

When considering housing and economy, quality of life and community, these prairie cities got an honourable mention.

One city near Calgary stood out from the rest for a unique reason. Airdrie has the highest number of schools per 10,000 people, making it a great place for people with school-age kids.

Calgary renters

Point2

While most of the prairie cities didn’t make it into the national lists, one just squeezed into the bottom of one category. Saskatoon ranked tenth in the country for quality of life for renters which factors in perceived life stress and air quality.

