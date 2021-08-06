Environment Canada issues heat warning in Calgary for fourth straight day

Environment Canada has renewed a heat warning initially put in place for Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:41 am on Friday, the government agency issued a weather warning for the fourth day in a row, with daytime temperatures ranging from 29ºC to 32ºC. Overnight lows are predicted to be 16ºC to 20ºC.

In addition to the city of Calgary, heat warnings are currently in effect for the regions of Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost, Drumheller, Three Hills, Hanna, Coronation, Oyen, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion, Provost, Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.

The high temperatures are expected to last into the weekend for parts of the province. According to Environment Canada, a cooling trend will bring an end to the hot conditions toward the end of the weekend.

Environment Canada advises taking the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, including high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Once a weather alert has been issued, Environment Canada recommends that locals and visitors within the region continually monitor for updates.

It’s currently 24ºC in Calgary with smoky skies, and temperatures are expected to reach 29ºC by 3 pm.

According to The Weather Network, the city will see slightly lower temperatures on Saturday, with a high of 24ºC and a mix of sun and clouds predicted for the afternoon.

Sunday’s high drops slightly to 18ºC, with a chance of showers bringing two to four millimetres of rain to the city.

Enjoy the weekend, Calgary, and make sure to put on that sunscreen and stay hydrated if you’re going to be outside!