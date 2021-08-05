Alberta reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Alberta reported 397 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as hospitalizations surpassed 100.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 2,526, an increase of 244 since Wednesday.

There are 102 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of five since Wednesday. This includes 24 Albertans currently in intensive care, an increase of one.

One new death was reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,329.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 235,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 230,786 have since recovered.

As of August 4, there have been 5,355,254 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76.2% have received at least one shot, including 66.2% who are fully immunized with two doses.