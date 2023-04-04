Fly to Hawaii from Calgary for under $325 roundtrip this spring

If you’re looking to escape to a stunning paradise retreat but are hoping to avoid a busy tourist season, cheap flight options to Hawaii this spring are calling your name.

Right now, there are flights from Calgary to Maui for less than $325 roundtrip. Usually, the cost of jetting there is at least $272 more.

You can check out so many trails, bays, beaches, delicious restaurants, and wildlife. A helicopter tour may be in the cards when you visit — it always offers the most spectacular views!

You can choose between two WestJet flights to the island, with both flights coming to $321 roundtrip.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) to Maui (OGG) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be at the end of May.

The lowest price we found overall was $321 to Maui through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing May 29, returning June 7

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing flights, try booking them directly through the respective airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.