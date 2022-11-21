A huge handmade holiday market is coming to Calgary this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A massive pop-up market returns to Calgary this weekend just in time for all your holiday gift-buying needs.

The annual Found Holiday Market (formerly Etsy Calgary) is happening on Saturday, November 26 at Golden Acre Home & Garden.

Seasonal shoppers will discover local makers and creators from Calgary’s own backyard with presents for everyone on your list and unique pieces for themselves.



Found Holiday Market features 34 curated handmade and vintage sellers offering everything from bath and body items, host gifts and tasty treats, home decor, and more.

Vendors include Amina Candle Co., Fox in the Hole Design, Lemonberry Pastries, and Sweet Baboo Farm.

The market will also host a Holiday Hand Lettering workshop with local artist Alison Martin from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Participants will learn the basics of modern calligraphy brush pen hand lettering and no experience is necessary. Just imagine how beautiful your holiday greeting cards will be this year!

Admission is just $3 at the door with children 12 and under free. The venue is dog-friendly, though attendees are asked to keep pups on a leash at all times and to ensure that they are comfortable with a crowd before bringing them along.

When: November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Golden Acre Home & Garden — 620 Goddard Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $3 at the door, children 12 and under are free