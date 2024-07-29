The sizzling heat is forecast to come back to Calgary this week

After a slight drop to cooler temperatures, the sizzling heat is set to return to Calgary, with a string of above-average daytime highs in the forecast.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is forecast to see a chance of showers today and tomorrow, with daytime highs of 26°C and 25°C.

It only gets hotter as we progress through the workweek, with the 30°C mark being reached on Thursday before highs in the 26°C to 28°C range over the weekend.

The average high for the ECCC station that reports the data for Calgary is 23.5°C, so the city will see above-average daytime highs every day this week. Make sure to have that sunscreen handy!

You might also like: The August forecast is in for Alberta and it'll feel like an oven again

There's just one area in Calgary with benchmark detached home prices under $550K

"Becker's is still standing": Log cabin resort survives Jasper wildfire

If you are curious about how August is shaping up for Alberta, we chatted with a meteorologist from ECCC who gave us all the details.