The August forecast is in for Alberta and it'll feel like an oven again

July is coming to a close in Alberta, and the summer season is continuing through August, with more hot and sunny weather on the way.

We talked to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) about what we can expect to see weather-wise, and according to meteorologist Brian Proctor, it’s looking like much of the same conditions we experienced in July.

Over the next six weeks, temperatures in Alberta will likely remain above normal across most of the province, with the most dramatic probability occurring along the Rocky Mountain National Parks toward the Grande Prairie area.

“It’s definitely been an interesting summer if we think about how cool and moist we were for portions of May and June, followed by turning the heat on suddenly through July,” said Proctor.

He added that the heat will likely linger into August and September, but Alberta will experience a strengthening La Niña season as we enter fall, bringing cooler temperatures to the province.

As for precipitation in August, we can expect to see pockets of rain throughout the province, which is the norm for this time of year.

“We’re not that moist during the month of August. We see a lot of scattered showers and thundershowers, but areas to the south of Edmonton look to be drier,” said Proctor.