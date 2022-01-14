The big thaw is over: Calgary forecast to see 20º temperature drop next week

After a much-needed week of temperatures above 0ºC, Calgary is forecast to see some much chillier winter weather soon.

According to Environment Canada, the city could experience a 20ºC drop in temperature highs between Monday and Tuesday next week.

At the time of writing, it’s 0ºC and mostly cloudy in Calgary. The weather remains nice over the weekend and into Monday before we return to those negative highs. Friday is expected to reach 3ºC with a mix of sun and cloud, dropping down to 1ºC overnight.

Saturday has a forecast high of 7ºC and a mix of sun and cloud, and Sunday dawns sunny with a high of 4ºC predicted.

Monday will see more sun and cloud and could reach 9ºC, before dropping a dramatic 20ºC to -11ºC overnight with rain or snow. A high of -11ºC is expected on Tuesday.

Overnight on Tuesday, Calgary is forecast to be -18ºC with a 30% chance of flurries. Wednesday remains chilly at -5ºC before things warm up a little late next week.

You might also like: Calgary forecast for January 10 to 16: A blast of warm air is coming

2021 was the sixth warmest year on record: NASA and NOAA

This city was just named the most humid in all of Canada

The big thaw has been nice while it’s lasted, but we all had to know the cold temperatures were coming back — it is winter in Calgary, after all.

On the bright side, at least it isn’t expected to get as cold as it was over the holidays and in early January, and there isn’t much snow in the forecast (yet)!

Enjoy the spring-like weather this weekend, and get ready to go back into hibernation mode next week.