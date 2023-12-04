NewsWeather

Weather roller coaster: Calgary forecast to see a 23°C temperature change

Dec 4 2023, 5:36 pm
Weather roller coaster: Calgary forecast to see a 23°C temperature change
Calgary is starting December off with a bang, sitting in the teens tomorrow before temperatures change and we see a decent dive into cooler territory.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a stunning daytime high of 16°C tomorrow, before a dip to overnight lows of -7°C for both Thursday and Friday. The weather yo-yo continues!

When you do the math between Tuesday’s daytime high and Thursday’s overnight low, that’s a wicked 23°C temperature swing. Bundle up!

Remember back in October when YYC got that hefty dump of snow and traffic was a nightmare? We sure don’t miss that, and luckily, snow shows up just once in the seven-day forecast.

The recently released winter forecast for Alberta is also hinting at the province sitting pretty with the prospect of above-seasonal temperatures not only during the early part of winter but also through the mid and late portions of the season.

