10 Calgary food events happening this week: September 9 to 15

Fall is fast approaching, but luckily, the food events in Calgary are showing no signs of slowing down.

With exciting collaborations, a chic summer picnic, and so much more on the way, it’s set to be another exciting week for foodies.

Here are some of the best food events to check out this week in Calgary.

One-time-only events

No Reservations

Talk about a collab for the ages! Class Clown Hamburgers and Prosperity Bar will team up for a one-night-only pan-continental party. There’ll be fun cocktails and tasty feature eats to get your hands on.

When: September 9, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Class Clown Hamburgers – 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

Thirsty and Thrifty

Try out several different affordable wines, and you might just discover a new favourite. There will also be a selection of cheese and charcuterie to snack on throughout the tasting.

When: September 12, 2024, from 6:30 pm

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $51.72 per person; buy tickets here

This super-exclusive dining event is back in YYC this month. Don your best white outfit and head to a secret location in the city for the chicest of summer picnics. There are some pretty strict rules on what to wear and bring so be prepared.

When: September 13, 2024

Where: Secret location

Home & Garden Party

Beltline bar Home & Away is partnering with Cold Garden for an evening of festivities. The pair will be launching their collaborative Cherry Beer-mosa, as well as a host of Cold Garden’s other sips. There’ll be live DJs, food and the chance to win a $1,200 flight voucher.

When: September 14, 2024

Where: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

Fall Harvest Sale

Stock up on plenty of affordable produce at this huge food market. With a huge selection of fresh fruits and vegetables on offer, shop until you drop.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $10; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You’ll also be able to get your hands on Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission

River Hall So Long Summer series

This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend showcases different vendors and local musical talent. There’ll also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands, including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, Monogram and Eighty-Eight Brewing.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here