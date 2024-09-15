10 Calgary food events happening this week: September 16 to 22
We’re already halfway through September but luckily, there are still plenty of tasty food and drink events making their way to Calgary.
From Oktoberfest celebrations to an epic pizza-fuelled festival, here are some of the best food events to check out in YYC this week.
One-time-only events
Tequila & Tango
Enjoy a tasting of a selection of El Tequileno tequilas before getting your groove on with the help of a tango instructor.
Rare & Old Whisky Weekend
Kensington Wine Market is hosting its very first Rare & Old Whisky Weekend, where Calgarians will have the opportunity to sample some of the rarest tipples around. Some of the bottlings on offer have been valued at more than $15,000.
When: September 20 and 21, 2024
Where: Kensington Wine Market – 1257 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Price: Events start from $100; buy tickets here
Fahr Oktoberfest 2024
Get your lederhosen out, as Oktoberfest celebrations will be taking Calgary by storm. German-style brewery Fahr will be hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration with traditional German beer and treats such as pretzels, bratwurst, sauerkraut and more.
If that’s not enough, there will be German live Polka Bands and contests for the best dressed, yodelling and stein holding.
When: September 20 and 21, 2024
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary
Price: From $47.60 per person; buy tickets here
Recurring events
YYC Pizza Fest
Calgary’s annual celebration of all things pizza is returning to the city this fall. Throughout the 17-day event, local eateries and pizzerias will create unique pies to compete in categories, including the Top Rated Pizza and Most Innovative Pizza.
Up to $4 from each pizza sold will also go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.
When: September 20 to October 6, 2024
Where: Various locations across Calgary
Art on Tap
Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You’ll also be able to try Regrub burgers.
When: Every Thursday
Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here
River Hall So Long Summer series
This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There will also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands, including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, and Monogram.
When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024
Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Calgary Food Bike Tour
This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.
When: Every Saturday at 9 am
Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here
Inglewood Pollinator Park Market
This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am
Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free; reserve a spot here
Banded Peak Brewery Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.
When: Every Saturday at 3 pm
Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here