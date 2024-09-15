10 Calgary food events happening this week: September 16 to 22

We’re already halfway through September but luckily, there are still plenty of tasty food and drink events making their way to Calgary.

From Oktoberfest celebrations to an epic pizza-fuelled festival, here are some of the best food events to check out in YYC this week.

One-time-only events

Tequila & Tango

Enjoy a tasting of a selection of El Tequileno tequilas before getting your groove on with the help of a tango instructor.

When: September 19, 2024 from 6:30 pm

Where: The Westley Calgary Downtown – 630 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $62.91 per person; buy tickets here Harvest Long Table Enjoy an indulgent four-course family-style meal to ring in the beginning of fall. There will dishes including charcuterie, golden beet salad, pasta, herb-crusted prime rib and a pear and apple tart to round off the evening. When: September 20, 2024

Where: Lina’s Market Hall – 5103, 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $90 per person; buy tickets here

Kensington Wine Market is hosting its very first Rare & Old Whisky Weekend, where Calgarians will have the opportunity to sample some of the rarest tipples around. Some of the bottlings on offer have been valued at more than $15,000.

When: September 20 and 21, 2024

Where: Kensington Wine Market – 1257 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Price: Events start from $100; buy tickets here

Fahr Oktoberfest 2024

Get your lederhosen out, as Oktoberfest celebrations will be taking Calgary by storm. German-style brewery Fahr will be hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration with traditional German beer and treats such as pretzels, bratwurst, sauerkraut and more.

If that’s not enough, there will be German live Polka Bands and contests for the best dressed, yodelling and stein holding.

When: September 20 and 21, 2024

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary

Price: From $47.60 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Calgary’s annual celebration of all things pizza is returning to the city this fall. Throughout the 17-day event, local eateries and pizzerias will create unique pies to compete in categories, including the Top Rated Pizza and Most Innovative Pizza.

Up to $4 from each pizza sold will also go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: September 20 to October 6, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You’ll also be able to try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

River Hall So Long Summer series

This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There will also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands, including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, and Monogram.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here