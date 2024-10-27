Halloween is almost upon us, and with it comes plenty of spooky and scary food events in Calgary.

However, even if Halloween isn’t your bag, there are still tons of unique foodie activities, from a huge celebration of Whisky to grabbing brunch with a Real Housewives star.

If you’re looking to plan your week, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary.

One-time-only events

Halloween Trivia Night

Fancy yourself as a horror movie buff? Test your knowledge at Two House Brewing’s Halloween Trivia Night. Entry is free, and you’ll be able to pick up two beers and a margarita pizza for $30.

When: October 28, 2024 from 7 pm

Where: 1901 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Pin Bar x Bastion Burger launch party

If you haven’t heard the news, the popular food truck Bastion Burger has found a new home at Pin Bar. To celebrate the two joining forces, this launch party will have $6 cans and prizes from local YYC businesses.

When: October 29, 2024 from 5 pm

Where: 501 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Whisky Global

If you’re a whisky lover, a huge tasting event is heading to Calgary this weekend. Over 200 tipples will be on offer to sample, with a huge range of global flavours and profiles. Whether you’re a whisky expert or a complete novice, there’ll be tons to learn.

When: November 2, 2024

Where: The Big Four Roadhouse – 1801 Big Four Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $120 per person; buy tickets here

Real Housewives Brunch

Join Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice for an epic brunch. In addition to hanging out and taking photos with the Bravo icon, you’ll get a free mimosa on arrival and a commemorative glass to take home.

When: November 2, 2024

Where: The Banquet Mahogany – 80 Mahogany Road SE #1000, Calgary

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here

Terroir Symposium

Whether you work in the hospitality industry or just take a keen interest in it, the Terroir Symposium is a must-visit. This year, the annual forum has been split into two parts, with the second installment taking place in November. There will be keynote speakers, workshops, and chefs from around the world visiting.

When: November 2 and 3, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: From $75 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Head out and explore 17 different Calgary restaurants during this month-long celebration of pasta. Chefs have created some dazzling dishes, and $3 from each pasta dish sold will go to The Alex Community Food Centre and Community Kitchen. Fall is for carb-loading, after all!

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Where: Blind Tiger Lounge – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Haunted Tiki

Shelter will be serving up a menu of spooky tropical cocktails. With eerie concoctions complete with ghostly garnishes, you’ll be in for a treat rather than a trick.

When: October 21 to November 2, 2024

Where: Shelter – 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary

Nightmare Before Christmas

Ricardo’s Hideaway will be trading in its usual tropical get-up for Nightmare Before Christmas. It will feature tons of spooktacular decor and a limited-time cocktail menu, including the Poison Apple Punch and Smoking Cauldron. There will also be a ghostly dance party on November 2.

When: October 25 to November 3, 2024

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway – 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here