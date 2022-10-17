5 Calgary food events happening this week: October 17 to 23

Fall is officially here, and that means some extremely cool Calgary food events are coming this week in October.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month looks even better.

This week has some of the city’s favourite fall food events like night markets, tastings and dinners, and a wine party.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in October.

Wild Rose Brewery Beer 101

This fun brewery tour and beer-tasting “class” is also a chance to explore and learn more about the secrets behind Alberta’s wildest beers.

When: Saturdays on October 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 4 pm

Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $25 per ticket

Chef Xavier Lacaze, a Top Chef Canada contestant, will be bringing his passion for French food and steak to Modern Steak to create a limited-time-only innovative and experiential menu.

Lacaze will be bringing his French heritage and extensive knowledge from working at high-end restaurants throughout France, Switzerland, Los Angeles, and the Caribbean to this exciting Bifteck Moderne month-long event.

When: October 1 to 29, 2022

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Bombay Night Market

Not only will this Diwali celebration have dancing, live entertainment, raffles, a photo booth, and more, but also a chef-driven dinner buffet featuring authentic South Asian food.

When: Saturday, October 22 at 6 pm

Where: Empire Banquet Hall – 4826 11th Street NE, Calgary

Price: $125 per ticket

Pinot Party

This is an instructive wine tasting on all things Pinot.

The one-hour ticketed event will showcase three wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris/Grigio, and Pinot Blanc.

When: Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 2 pm

Where: Market Wines- University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $15.75