3 Calgary food events happening this week: May 27 to June 2

May is drawing to a close, and as summer approaches, the food events in Calgary just keep on coming.

From a pop-up celebrating Czech cuisine to a huge taproom party, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

Prosecco fans won’t want to miss out on this month-long event, where restaurants all over Calgary will be serving up Italy’s finest. Whether you’re looking for bubbles by the glass or as part of a cocktail, there’ll be something for everyone.

When: May 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

Popular pop-up Prasátko is returning to Calgary for its third run this week. Food inspired by dishes served in the Czech Republic will be on offer, including pickled camembert, beef goulash, and pickled sausages. The event runs from 5 to 11 pm, so arrive early to avoid disappointment.

When: May 30 and 31, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Village Tap Room First Anniversary

To celebrate one year since Village opened its newly renovated tap room, the brewery is throwing a bash with beer at happy hour prices, live music and a barbecue from 1 pm.

When: June 1, 2024

Where: 5000 12A Street SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a space here