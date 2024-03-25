3 Calgary food events happening this week: March 25 to 31

It’s a new week, and thankfully for those of us in Calgary, that means there are a whole lot of food events on the way.

From one of Calgary’s most hotly anticipated dine-out festivals to a behind-the-scenes look at one of the city’s top breweries, here are some of the food events you won’t want to miss this week.

Over 85 of Calgary’s best restaurants will participate in this huge dining event, offering prix fixe menus. There will also be collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes, and wine-pairing dinners.

When: March 15 to 31, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course, prix fixe menus

Take a brewery tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday in March

Where: Banded Peak Brewing, 119 – 519 34th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine and charcuterie to cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person