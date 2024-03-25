FoodFood Events

3 Calgary food events happening this week: March 25 to 31

Mar 25 2024, 4:00 pm
It’s a new week, and thankfully for those of us in Calgary, that means there are a whole lot of food events on the way.

From one of Calgary’s most hotly anticipated dine-out festivals to a behind-the-scenes look at one of the city’s top breweries, here are some of the food events you won’t want to miss this week.

YYC Food and Drink Experience

Over 85 of Calgary’s best restaurants will participate in this huge dining event, offering prix fixe menus. There will also be collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes, and wine-pairing dinners.

When: March 15 to 31, 2024
Where: Participating restaurants
Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course, prix fixe menus

Take a brewery tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday in March
Where: Banded Peak Brewing, 119 – 519 34th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Enjoy a breakfast buffet

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine and charcuterie to cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday
Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $33 per person

