4 Calgary food events happening this week: March 18 to 24

It’s officially the start of spring this week, and while it may not feel like it just yet, there are plenty of food events in Calgary to ease the pain.

From one of Calgary’s most highly anticipated food festivals to a huge wine-tasting event, here are some of the biggest food events taking place this week.

Over 85 of Calgary’s best restaurants will participate in this huge dining event, offering prix fixe menus. There will also be collaboration dinners with visiting chefs, cocktail classes, and wine-pairing dinners.

When: March 15 to 31, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: $25 to $75 for multi-course, prix fixe menus

Gin Masterclass

This unique gin-making class will be hosted by distiller Mark Freeland, who will walk you through the history of gin and lead a tasting. You’ll then be given botanicals to create your very own gin which will be distilled.

When: March 22, 2024

Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 453 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $134.46 per person; buy tickets here

Grape Escape

You’ll be able to test out sips from over 150 vendors, including wine, beer, and spirits, as part of this huge tasting event. With so many beverages around, you may even find some new favourites.

When: March 22 and 23, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here